You claim I'm gay but I have five children - Tinny

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Tinny has responded to gay allegations levelled against him as well as claims he has several children.



According to the rapper, he suspects that his nickname, 'sexy Tinny' might be the reason some people think he isn't straight.



Reacting to the tall list of allegations, Tinny disclosed that he has children to prove that indeed he is not gay.



"They claim that I'm gay. It is not true. The same person you claim is gay, others say I have plenty of kids, they say I am a womanizer, love women, too-know, what's up with them?



"I think the tag 'sexy Tinny' is the reason they claim I'm gay. Man must be fearful and ugly but I don't think I am ugly and fearful. I will say I'm a bit presentable," the rapper disclosed in an interview with Andy Dosty on August 25.



Commenting on the rumours of having several children who are scattered across the country, the 'Makola Kwakwe' hitmaker noted that he only has five children.



"I have four girls and a boy. I have always been that guy who shows off his kids on social media and everywhere. I don't hide the family, this is me, this is my life ...but people get it twisted and say I have a lot of kids," Tinny clarified.