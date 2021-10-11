You can work Abroad and live your best life at home - Ghanaian man living abroad advises

Tabloid News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

80-year-old London-based Ghanaian, Mustapha Bushira, has advised young Ghanaians to only work abroad and go back home to live their best lives because they will suffer if they stay.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Mustapha indicated that he has experienced cold like never before and would not encourage the youth to leave their home country.



“I won't advise them to come to stay here. Instead, they should come and work, then go back home because the weather alone might kill you,” he said.



Mustapha disclosed that he was part of a cultural troupe that performed in several countries.



“I'm a dancer and during our time, we travelled to different countries to perform. We came here to perform once and I didn't go back. I got married and decided to stay. It's been 30 years now," the 80-year-old added.



According to him, he had to quit dancing due to severe pain in his leg and believes the weather is a factor; hence his advice to young Ghanaians.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



