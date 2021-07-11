'You can't take my shine' - RichMiller hits back at critics with 'Move' drill song

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: GNA

Rising music sensation RichMiller is poised to make it to the top of Ghana's music with his new release title "On The Move'' featuring music group, Dead Peepol.



The hard-hitting single produced by renowned beat-maker Apya, would thrill Asakaa music lovers and interestingly matches along with the icon Asakaa dance.



RichMiller in his newly released song shares his ordeal as an underground rapper highlighting the hustle he goes through, just wanting to be heard.



He also takes a swipe at his haters who think he is not fit for the music but believes with God on his side he would make significant strides in coming years.



"When the lights turn green, you can't stop my hustle, my rap has been parceled with firm muscles and can show me nothing. When we were tripping barefoot where were you, with my eyes and legs, I was still on the move and I always felt like I was winning," excerpts of the lyrics of the song says.



The song is accompanied by some heart-warming visuals which tell the story on streets with lots of some underground musicians struggling to be heard despite being on the move.



The song distributed by Yve Digital is available across various music platforms including Audiomack, Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud, among others.



Below is the video of the new single



