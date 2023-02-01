'You can’t survive on your wife’s money and be elevated' – Media personality

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

On-air media personality and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that it is not advisable for a man to depend on his wife’s money and influence.



Reno in a tweet stated that a man can’t be elevated in life if he lives on his wife’s money and glory.



Making reference to the late Queen Elizabeth, he stated that the Mornach's husband never reigned in the position of a king, rather he was regarded as a prince throughout his lifetime.



According to him, it is possible for a woman to depend on her husband’s money and be elevated, but it’s not possible for a man to be successful by depending on his wife’s weath and influence.



Reno tweeted,



“Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was never a King. He was born, lived and died as Prince Philip. But King Charles III’s wife is a Queen.



"Men, learn a lesson. Your wife can live on your money and glory and be elevated. But you can’t live on her’s and be elevated,"



Read the post below



