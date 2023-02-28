You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 28Article 1722518

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You can't please me, I have never had an orgasm before – Shugatiti

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti Ghanaian actress Shugatiti

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti has admitted that, despite having a strong libido, she has never experienced an orgasm in her life.

Shugatiti said that despite having sex with multiple partners, none of the guys she has ever dated made her cum.

She admitted in an interview with Zion Felix that she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.

Shugatiti further stated that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.

"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired. 

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired. 

 "The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.



AM/SARA

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

L-R: Farouk Aliu Mahama, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Shiela Bartels, Mohammed Adamu

Meet the 4 current MPs whose parents were top politicians in the Fourth Republic

Sportsleading sports icon

The car was presented to Amartey's boyhood coach by his representatives

Daniel Amartey buys car for man who bought him ‘ice kenkey’ 12 years ago

Businessleading business icon

Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group of Companies

McDan convicted for contempt over disputed land; fined GH¢40,000

Africaleading africa news icon

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco star Hakimi 'under investigation' for alleged sexual assault

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Breaking down Ghana’s sports betting industry: How big is the market?