You can't pastor a church if you're not strong - Prophet Azuka to repented secular artistes

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For some time now, the puzzle has been why secular musicians who turn to Christ and establish churches fail in that venture but it appears Prophet Isaac Appiah popularly known as Azuka or Ogya Nyame has the answer to this.



He has explained that repented secular musicians get crashed as a result of their weak spirit and lack of preparedness for the challenges that come with setting up a ministry.



In an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, he urged repented secular artistes to fortify their spirit before making a switch else they will be crashed by the enemy who sometimes comes in the form of fellow pastors battling for supremacy.



"Some of these artistes never received a call from God. I am a street boy and know what I am talking about. Someone can stand, hit his chest, and brag about being a true prophet of God. Whom did you say has called you into ministry?



"When you live your life thinking that the gospel ministry is profitable, you will fail. You will receive a great fall if you don't fortify yourself, it will be so great and loud. We have limits, the angel can instruct you on when and when not to launch yourself. You need patience but as for these ones, when they repent today, they want to preach the following day. The enemy will cause your downfall," he advised repented artistes.



He again uncovered some of the rots in the gospel ministry with an emphasis on the schemes that seek to slow down the progress of pastors and prophets with huge social media following.



"Preachers are the most dangerous, there is enmity and supremacy in this ministry. You can't succeed if your spirit is weak, once you become popular on social media, they will attack you. This is why some great preachers are staying lowkey," Prophet Azuka told GhanaWeb.

















OPD/BB