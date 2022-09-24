You can’t make a blockbuster movie with chicken change – David Dontoh to producers

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, film director and writer David Dontoh has urged filmmakers to produce movies around their budget so that they can bring the best out of the story they have.



David Dontoh, who is the Chairman of the National Films Authority is of the view that Ghana’s movie industry is currently suffering because film producers always want to use little money to shoot a movie that in an actual sense needs a million dollars to produce



“A lot of people who found themselves in the space had no training, whether they were writers, directors, actors or producers, many of them. Those who were looking for quick money and want to shoot a film in four days, five days; they want to cut all the corners to be able to use very little money to make a blockbuster movie and obviously, you will fall short somewhere”, David Dontoh said this on ETV in a discussion monitored by MyNewsGh.com



David Dontoh however, acknowledged the fact that there are other film producers in the country who are also doing well.



“That does not mean we don’t have people who were trained, we had a lot of people who had been trained”, he said.



“We use to make better films so you would ask what happened”, he wondered.