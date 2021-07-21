You can’t feed me, I smoke GH¢5,000 worth of ‘wee’ every week – Afia Schwarzenegger fights Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Afia has refuted rumours that she begs for money to fund her daughter’s lifestyle



• According to the comedienne, Ayisha Modi cannot even pay for the GH¢5, 000 worth of weed she smokes weekly





• Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi are fighting each other on social media



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that she smokes GH¢5,000 worth of weed every week.



Her comments come after Ayisha Modi accused her of begging for money to fund her daughter, Adiepena’s, lifestyle.



Ayisha during a live video alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger constantly bugs her for money to foot her daughter’s bills.



“The weed I smoke every month exceeds GH¢5,000. You personally decided to gift Pena some money and I did not deprive you. Stop parading lies that I come to you for money to take care of my daughter. On her birthday, we booked a first class trip to Dubai. How much did you contribute for that? Did we come to you for money? You gave my daughter 2,000cedis on her birthday and I sent you a voice note to show gratitude. What was wrong with what I did? Can you care for my daughter’s lifestyle?”



Describing Ayisha Modi as a pauper who has nothing to offer, Afia established that anytime she is in dire need of money, she contacts the likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Kweku Oteng, and Father Dickson; all business moguls.



Although it is unclear what their banter is about, reports say the two have been involved in series of social media ‘wars’ over Moesha Boduong’s recent suicide attempt.



It can be recalled that Afia has been throwing subtle shades at Ayisha Modi for attacking Moesha’s Pastor and Ghanaian model, Victoria Michaels with accusations that they hypnotized the actress.



Watch the video below







