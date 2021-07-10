You can’t escape pressure as a human being – Sarkodie speaks on ‘No Pressure’ album

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rap sensation, Sarkodie has shared ahead of his ‘No Pressure’ album launch that he has experienced mental pressure a lot of times and still does but has found mechanisms to snap out of it.



Sarkodie whose albums are always a reflection of his state of mind explained that his “No Pressure” album is saying, “I have been doing this for 10 years and artistes fall off because of the pressure the media and fans place on them.



"I don’t think you are wrong to ask more of me as I have to live up to expectations but at the same time creativity has to thrive in freedom.”



Knowing that it is with a free mind that an artiste can be super creative, he added, he does not allow this pressure to get to him because he always wants to be the Sarkodie that started out over a decade ago.



“There are certain songs I couldn’t have done if I listen to people. I felt free and wasn’t thinking about hit songs when I made the songs that made me. So it is literally no pressure and I had to whip my style and do what I do best,” he stated.



Speaking to Naa Dzama on Y102.5FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show, the BET award winner hopes every human finds a way to deal with mental pressure.



“You have to deal with things and live because there are a lot of people who have died because of what people said and because of the problem they went through.”



According to him, as a human being, “things will get to you but snap out of it.”



The artiste who cherishes mental sanity believes that is the only way one can achieve their goals.



“I don’t think I can escape pressure in my career. As a human, you have to keep fighting to be yourself and know that there will be ups and downs, but you need to maintain a balance as all that adds up to make you who you are. So definitely I have had to deal with my fair share of pressure but you always have to find a way to thrive.”



The rapper is set to release his seventh studio album dubbed ‘No Pressure’ on July 30th 2021 in Kumasi. He features Ghanaian rappers, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Vic Mensa and a host of other undisclosed names in this body of work.