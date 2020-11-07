Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

You can’t deny Sarkodie’s ‘endorsement’ song – Mzbel bashes Kuami Eugene

Singer Mzbel says musician Kuami Eugene should spare the ears of Ghanaians regarding rapper Sarkodie’s latest song featuring him.



Kuami Eugene has tried to distance himself from the song dubbed “Happy Day” because it has been associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Sarkodie, in the song, sang a verse touting the achievements of the incumbent government and endorsed the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term in office.



The rapper was heard loud and clear reiterating the “4 More 4 Nana’’ mantra.



Kuami Eugene, who was featured on the song and shot a video together with Sarkodie, has vehemently denied knowledge of the endorsement bit and complained bitterly that it will have a negative effect on his brand.



Responding to the issue in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s “Entertainment GH”, Mzbel said Kuami Eugene needs to zip up.



To her, Kuami Eugene cannot deceive Ghanaians that he knew nothing about the song supporting the President’s re-election in the December 7 polls.



She stressed that Sarkodie didn’t compel Kuami Eugene to do the song with him and that he could have opted out but “you did your chorus, listened to the full song and went ahead to do a music video together”.



“How can you say you didn’t know? Kuami Eugene should shut up and concentrate on his proceeds from the song,” she stated.



Mzbel also disclosed that Sarkodie has refused to feature on her song because the rapper says her song will badly affect his brand.



