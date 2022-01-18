You can't blame Nigerians for their dominance on our airwaves - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: Ebenezer Donkoh, Contributor

Adjudged as the best songwriter among his contemporaries, Ghanaian music star Kofi Kinaata has joined ongoing conversations surrounding Ghana-Naija music.



In a sit-down interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, Kofi Kinaata called on Ghanaian authorities to rather put in place structures that will inure to the benefit of its citizens than sit back and watch others take over the country.



"We can't blame them (Nigerians). They've done nothing wrong. I doubt they put guns to our heads to promote their materials when they come here. We opened our doors wide for them but I believe things will be fine if we fix the structures.



"There must be a limit to the privileges foreigners can enjoy in a country. We can't sit back and watch others take over because they (perhaps) have more money than us," he said.



He also called for both countries to live in peace than to create a sense of hatred.



Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata believes the majority of Ghanaians 'sleep' on albums, an opinion shared by many other artists including Stonebwoy, Samini, Joey B and Jupitar.



"At first I was worried about our attitude towards albums. We sleep on them. We don't intend to listen to what's in the songs. For me, my weapon is my lyrics. You just have to listen to what I am saying but I wasn't happy how other albums were treated," he said.



Watch the full interview below.



