You can show UTV’s apology but I won’t respond - Wontumi to Adom-Otchere

Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation



Afia Schwarzenegger reiterates sexual allegations against Wontumi on UTV



Despite Media apologises to Wontumi



Bernard Antwi Boasiako who appeared on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, Thursday, refused to respond to an apology from Despite Media, the mother company of UTV, over a discussion that was held on the channel’s United Showbiz programme, Saturday.



Despite Media, had in a statement rendered “a sincere and unreserved apology” to the politician for “comments made in respect of him on the 9th of July 2022 edition of United Showbiz”.



That edition of the entertainment review show hosted Afia Schwarzenegger who restated her sexual allegations against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite the issue being in court.



The politician subsequently dragged Afia Schwarzenegger and five others before court for contempt considering that he had on June 9, 2022, filed a GHC2M defamation suit against the comedienne.



The suit sighted by GhanaWeb was titled: ‘Motion on Notice for Committal for Contempt Order 50, C147,’ read in part: “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this Honourable Court will be moved by Counsel for and on behalf of the Applicant herein praying this Honourable Court for an order for Committal for Contempt and for any further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit and upon the rounds set forth in the accompanying affidavit.”



Wontumi’s suit is an ex-parte motion that is targeted at five respondents in addition to Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (alias Afia Schwarzenegger).



The others are United Television (UTV) Ghana, Felicity Ama Agyeman (Empress Nana Ama McBrown), Kwame Asare Obeng (Kwame A Plus), Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr. Logic).







But UTV in the apology which was also read during the bulletin said “It was not the intent of the station and its management to bring the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi into any disrepute.



“We sincerely apologise for any harm or inconvenience caused to you Mr. Antwi Boasiako.”



On Good Evening Ghana, Wontumi was asked if he had seen the apology but he declined to comment about the issue with the explanation that the matter was before the court.



“I don’t want to talk about it because the issue is in court,” he said.



Attempts by the host, Paul Adom-Otchere, to get Chairman Wontumi to comment on the apology proved futile.



“You’re a student of law…” Wontumi said insisting he would not utter a word about the apology.



“But at least, you’ve seen the apology; otherwise, we’ll show it to you again,” Adom-Otchere mentioned, triggering a retort from Wontumi.



“You can show but it doesn’t mean I can see. If you’re showing, it means you’re showing,” Wontumi said as he giggled.



The defamation suit



Chairman Wontumi is asking for two million Ghana Cedis (GHC2M) as damages, costs including legal fees and a perpetual order restraining the defendant and allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him, and any other order that the court shall deem fit.



This was contained in a writ of summons dated June 9, 2022, available to GhanaWeb. In the statement of claim, the plaintiff said Afia Schwarzenegger had on June 4, 2022, made social media posts that smeared his reputation.



The plaintiff is asking the court to order the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology for the defamatory statements.



Counter suit



Speaking on Saturday, July 9, 2022 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz, the comedienne said she has named Maurice Ampaw, the lawyer for Chairman Wontumi, and the politician’s media firm as respondents in two separate defamation suits.



“My lawyers have received their writ and we have entered an appearance. Also, we have filed a GHC4 million suit at the Accra High Court. Eventually, we will serve them. I have sued Wontumi TV for GHC4 million and sued Maurice Ampaw for GHC4 million,” she said.



According to her, she has been defamed by Maurice Ampaw and she has therefore sued him together with Wontumi TV which provided him with the platform to denigrate her.



“Maurice Ampaw says he has evidence that John Mahama has bought a house for me, he said Wontumi told him that I had sex with a dog and that I have various boyfriends I travel around with among other despicable things. So he will prove that in court. Wontumi TV also gave them the platform to publish falsehood against me. They have sued for GHC2 million, me and my lawyers have also sued for GHC8 million. Let’s test the laws because for me, I believe in the judicial system and so we will meet in court,” she stated.







