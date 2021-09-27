You can plan marriage a day after meeting your partner - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has stated that one can make marriage plans a day after meeting an individual.



According to the Counsellor who doubles as a Reverend Minister, it doesn't take forever for one to know the character of their partner before planning to settle as husband and wife.



Speaking on 'My Lawyer My Counselor' on TV XYZ, she noted that some people fail to identify the weakness of their partners explaining that this goes a long way to affect both partners in marriage.



"It doesn't take years to know someone, you can meet someone today, take time to watch. Most people don't take time to watch the signs. There are so much in love, they just say I love him, I love him. I don't know where that comes from.



"Let the person know your anger issues, let them know how to deal with it. If surprises come and that partner isn't prepared, there will be a problem,” she noted.



Counsellor Oduro also added that love is not blind. She has admonished lovers to use their brains to avoid being fooled by their partners.



"Love is not blind, that kind of is love is of the world. Love is not blind; it sees all things. It is never true that love is blind, when you go in for someone, be on alert. Use your brains, even the Bible tells us to watch and pray," Counsellor Charlotte Oduro added.





