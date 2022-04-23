You can never be on top forever – Ex Doe cautions colleagues in music

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Hiplife veteran, Ex Doe known in real life as Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi has cautioned the new crop of artistes that no matter what they’ll never stay on top forever.



“You will never be on top forever no matter who you are, you can never be on top forever by all means your hay days will surely come down,” he warned.



According to Ex Doe who is one of the pioneers of the Hiplife movement in Ghana, the new crop of artistes must take wise counsel when being advised by veterans in the music industry.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye in an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, Ex Doe disclosed that veterans like himself have got a lot of experience because they emerged very early.



“If you are doing something and someone who has been there before is advising you, you even have to give that person a gift for that,” he said on the Kastle Drive Show.



He explained, “Because that elderly person has seen it all and you are yet to experience what that person has been through because we made hits at the age of 16 or 17 years”.