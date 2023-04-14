You book ‘look-alikes’ to perform songs artistes toil to produce? – Edem fumes

Entertainment of Friday, 14 April 2023

Ghanaian musician, Edem, has joined the list of netizens who have expressed displeasure about the sudden attention on ‘artistes-lookalikes’ in the country.



In recent times, social media has witnessed the influx of individuals with little resemblance to some popular Ghanaian musicians.



From dressing like them to acting like them, these young men have been seen dancing or imitating the singers on numerous occasions.



Artistes including; King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Mr. Drew, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Quamina MP, and many others have had their replicas suddenly trooping out of their hideouts.



It has been the case that some event organizers have booked these individuals to either perform or make appearances at their shows.



Some bloggers and media houses have also booked a number of them for interviews and so on.



But sharing his thoughts about the development which is fast becoming a trend, Edem has condemned how some stakeholders are contributing to its popularity.



In a Twitter post, the VRMG boss has slammed event organizers, bloggers, and others, for `condoning and entertaining these ‘artiste look-alikes’.



“What a “COUNTRY” u book a look alike to Sing songs that someone toiled all their life to perfect as a craftsman and bloggers who posting for free are the same ppl who take money to promote those who worked hard demma products ..SMH,” he said.



Earlier in May 2022, Kuami Eugene and KiDi’s look-alike were seen performing their songs at a private event.



This comes after Kuami Eugene performed together with his ‘replica’, at an event in Kumasi.



What a “COUNTRY” u book a look alike to Sing songs that someone toiled all their life to perfect as a craftsman and bloggers who posting for free are the same ppl who take money to promote those who worked hard demma products ..SMH — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) April 14, 2023

