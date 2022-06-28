You blow cash frivolously and expect us to pay for this? - Lydia Forson to government

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Lydia Forson has told the government that they have lost the trust of the people considering their management of affairs of the country since they took power.



On Monday, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a series of tweets disclosed that E-Levy is not raking in the income government projected it would.



He revealed that it s raking in just 10% of the income they projected it will rake in and that is worrying considering the debt levels of the country.



Otchere-Darko indicated that government needs to take steps to ensure investor confidence in the country.



Reacting to the position expressed by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Lydia Forson indicated that the government has lost the trust of the people.



She said if the government was a listening government and did not take the people of Ghana for granted, it would have had the support of the people in taking the needed measures to ensure that the economy bounces back.



“You underestimated Ghanaians yet again. If this were a listening & honest government many people would contribute to help save our economy. But we don’t trust you and that’s the problem! You can’t say we’re broke, yet spend frivolously and expect us to pay for this,” she said in a tweet.



Adding that “My fear is that our country is really broke, and until something is done immediately things are about to get even worse. But we don’t trust our leaders due to how they continue to spend our money; so the solution they may have to save our economy will be met with resistance.”



