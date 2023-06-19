You blacklisted, plotted Agya Koo’s downfall yet went to his house to chew meat? – Big Akwes slams movie producers

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has labeled as shameless and insensitive, some movie producers who ruined Agya Koo’s acting career years ago but were at his housewarming party.



In a discussion on United Showbiz, he queried the motive behind their appearance at the party of the actor, whom they destroyed with their wiles and schemes.



It emerged during the discussions that Agya Koo was taken off the screens by the members of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG).



Confirming the development, Ola Michaels, one of the group’s executives said the actor at that time was enjoying a monopoly, hence their decision to take him off the screens and make way for other stars.



However, Big Akwes said he has a problem with the fact that these persons were seen at Agya Koo’s house comfortably seated drinking and eating after trying to end his career.



“I have a problem with the producers who caused Agya Koo’s downfall. They plotted and took him off the screens but was at his housewarming party. When he was launching his house, they were there drinking and chewing meat. They are shameless,” Big Akwes established.



He directed his rants at Ola Michael, one of the United Showbiz panelists, who happens to be a part of the grand scheme against Agya Koo.



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





















EB/FNOQ