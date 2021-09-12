‘You be Kuborlor pass’ – Medikal reacts to Fella Makafui's dance moves

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Fella Makafui has once again delivered exceptional dance moves



• Her husband, Medikal, has described her as a 'Kuborlor'



• He added that money has made his wife overconfident





Apart from her entrepreneurial skill, actress Fella Makafui is unbeatable when it comes to dance moves.



It’s a vibe when she steps on the dance floor.



Married to rapper Medikal, the couple continue to entertain their social media followers with updates on their daily activities



Noted to be a good dancer, Fella in several instances have thrilled fans with her moves during her husbands' stage performances.



Mrs Precious Frimpong was recently spotted partying with Nigerian actress, Linda Osifo and as expected, she jammed to various songs during their 'meet and greet session'.



Fella was captured by Blogger, Ronnie Is Everywhere boogying at a party.



Her husband who was impressed with her movies couldn't hide his emotions. Reacting to the post, he said, "This girl be Kuborlor pass."



Kuborlor in the Ga language is used to describe someone who is a vagabond.



In a separate post, Medikal added that "Too much money no good. See confidence."



Fella has been showered with compliments by fans who have described her as happy-go-lucky. Akambisa on Instagram wrote: " She is always happy in her own world.



Another fan, Toni Riches wrote "Fella is a vibe. Her energy is so refreshing."



A third, Nana Ksei "Medikal is blessed to have fella I swear."



"Her facial expression is just like a little girl having fun, so beautiful," said another.







