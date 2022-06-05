You are tired of what? Coward! - Afia Schwarzenegger 'mocks' Delay after her breakdown on radio

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When many Ghanaians are sympathizing and consoling, Deloris Frimpong Manso, after she broke down on radio to address a long-standing feud with a colleague presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, the latter is not moved.



Delay, in a viral video, is seen shedding tears and confessing that she is tired of the social media insults, the casting of innuendoes, and verbal attacks.



According to her, she does not hold grudges with anyone, hence she won't engage in social media fights. She added that she won't be intimidated by anyone to stop what she loves doing best.



Delay, explained that the only sin she committed was to help lift this said presenter to where she is now.



"The sin I committed was I gave you this person life and you want to take life from me. Is that what you do to people? People give you life and you want to take life from them? And I'm supposed to keep quiet? Because my reputation is on the line?, so I should go for my reputation and sacrifice my peace of mind."



She reiterated that she has been fighting to live all these years, just to feed herself and her family.



"Is that it? And I have been bullied and I have been told to keep quiet? Is that it? This is not right. This has to stop....Chairman will be told to kill me. Chairman let's kill her, so she can go. Then I say no, I will fight back. I won't die, I will stay, I will live, I want to breathe and live to take care of my family. That is my problem, you have to die at all costs. Just die and go because anytime I see you, you are a constant reminder of where I came from.



"And I have kept quiet for too long, I'm tired. I'm tired...This is my pain, allow me to take out my pain. I' have bottled everything up..." she was seen shedding tears.



Reacting to Delay's comments, in a 46 seconds video, Valentina Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger is also seen mimicking Delay while pretending to cry.



The only sin, Afia said she also committed is not to have left the country after she flew to Ghana to promote the song of one Kwattah.



She claimed she bought food for Delay and also gave her money, taught her how to wear a spaghetti top, and how to walk in heels.



"That is also my sin. I'm also tired...You are tired? No! we are moving on to the second gear...come and let's do it. You are tired of what? Coward!," Afia ended her video while laughing and also pretending to also cry.



Watch the two videos below:









