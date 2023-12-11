You are ‘stupid’ if you think Jesus protects you – Ajagurajah to disobedient Christians

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwame Boakye Asiamah has said that persons who think Jesus Christ protects them even though they don’t obey His commandments are ‘stupid.’



In explaining his assertion, Ajagurajah stated that everyone has something that he or she relies on for protection but once the individual goes contrary to the rules, the protection ceases to function.



He indicated that Christians of today are fond of disobeying the commandments given by God yet they believe Jesus Christ protects them because he is kind and merciful.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah stated that anyone who thinks Jesus Christ protects him or her without abiding by the word of God is ‘stupid’ so, they should revise their mindset and seek spiritual protection.



“Everyone has what protects him/her and that is why there are laws for everyone to abide by. The Ajagurajah God in whom I am protected has given me rules to obey and if I breach them, he won’t protect me again. How many laws of Jesus have you disobeyed as a Christian? So do you think Jesus protects you? You are stupid. Continue saying he is kind and merciful to his children so it does not matter and you’ll suffer a fatal accident," said Ajagurajah.



“How many laws have you broken? Jesus said we should not look at women lustily yet you masturbate. Nowadays, I despise cucumber because of what some ladies use it for. Don’t seek some protection and continue saying Jesus protects you and you'll see,” he warned.



His advice comes at a time when death among the youth has become rampant with some people suggesting it could be due to spiritual issues.



Ajagurajah is urging everyone to seek God diligently if they want Jesus to protect them or seek spiritual protection elsewhere to safeguard their lives.







