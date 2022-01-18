You are not the richest black man - DJ Cuppy schools Kanye West

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am the richest black man, Kanye West



Aliko Dangote is the richest black man, DJ Cuppy to Kanye West



Aliko Dangote is my godfather, DJ Cuppy



American rapper, Kanye West, in an interview told Hollywood Unlock that he is the richest black man.



Kanye has been in the news over a bitter encounter with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The 'No Child Left Behind' rapper has alleged that he was prevented from seeing his daughter, Chicago on his sixth birthday.



According to him, Kim's security prevented him, "the richest black man and North's father" from getting into the house.



He said: “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter.”



Reacting to this claim, Nigerian disc jockey and singer, DJ Cuppy in a tweet argued that Kanye West is not the richest black man but instead, his godfather, Aliko Dangote from Nigerian is the current richest black man in the world.



Dangote who is from Africa is the chairman and CEO of Dangote Group. Reports indicate that he is the wealthiest person in Africa, with an estimated net worth of US$12.7 billion as of September 2021.



Cuppy's post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Random, I know… I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fan. However with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather @AlikoDangote. Just clearing the air with #Facts."



DJ Cuppy real name, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola.





