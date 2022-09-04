You are not important - Sally Mann slams Mr Drew

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 September 2022

After rubbishing Stonebwoy’s effort to clean gutters in Ashaiman, entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann has descended on Mr Drew, stating that he thinks he is important.



This comes after Papi of the 5Five fame disclosed that the artiste refused to promote a song he featured him on.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Sally Mann urged Mr Drew not to overstate his place in the Ghanaian music industry.



“If Mr Drew thinks he is the most wanted artist in Ghana, then he is lying to himself. He is not Sarkodie, Samini, or Stonebwoy,” she said.



She, furthermore, said that even though the singer has many hit songs to his credit, he hasn't yet achieved the milestone some other artistes have.



“His songs are nice. He is doing well. But he is not there yet”, she added during her interview on Hitz FM.



The entertainment critic’s reprimand comes to tackle the ‘Diana’ artiste’s failure to promote “Location”, a song composed by Papi which featured Mr Drew.



Meanwhile, the controversial entertainment critic has slammed Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, tagging him as an attention-seeker for cleaning chocked gutters in Ashaiman ahead of his 'Ashaiman to Da World Festival.'



According to the critic, Stonebwoy doesn't need to clean up Ashaiman only when his famous concert is drawing near.



