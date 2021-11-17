‘You are not a woman if you have never been called a prostitute’ - Bridget Otoo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Bridget Otoo highlights the woes of an outspoken Ghanaian woman



Bridget Otoo responds to critics



It’s hard for Ghanaian women to defend themselves, says Bridget Otoo





Popular media personality, Bridget Otoo, has stated that almost every outspoken Ghanaian woman has had a fair share of being labeled a prostitute by society.



Bridget said the Ghanaian society has sexualized all that concerns a woman such that the ‘prostitute’ tag associated with women has become normal.



Bridget Otoo made these comments in a bid to explain why she, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Serwaa Amihere, humiliated a young journalist who had been fond of cyberbullying them.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, the outspoken media personality said, “For a woman, everything has to be sexualised. I always say this, if you are a woman and you have never been called ‘ashawo,’ then you are not a woman. If a woman, who is vocal and has not been called ashawo, you are probably doing something wrong.”



The Metro TV newscaster said it has been the case that most women nowadays cannot defend themselves when they are being dragged or bullied on social media.



Responding to some comments suggesting that they did not use the right approach to address the cyberbully, Bridget Otoo said, “It’s the first go for them. I think they just feel emasculated. They feel like how dare her defend herself.”



