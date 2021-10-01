You are more than music - Ghana Culture Forum mourns Nana Kwame Ampadu

Entertainment of Friday, 1 October 2021

• Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday at 76



• The Ghana Culture Forum describes him as more than music



• Nana Ampadu had more than 800 songs to his credit



The Ghana Culture Forum has described the late Nana Kwame Ampadu as being more than the music that defined the most part of his life.



In a statement, the Forum said that it had been left devastated by the passing of the legendary high-life musician, and who had also once headed the institution.



“Indubitably, the body is deprived without its head. Words to express our pain over your death have eluded us. We are not only saddened because you were our Patron, but we are distressed because your absence has the capacity to suffocate cultural activism in Ghana,” the statement said.



The statement also described him as a colossus of music, with over 800 songs, leaving a lasting legacy for the future.



“To many Ghanaians, you were the ‘Adwomtofo nyinaa Hene’ giving us over 800 songs. To us in the cultural space, you are more than music. No doubt, you are a true King in the sense that you served your constituents by fighting to change things for the benefit of posterity.



“You started cultural activism way before the birth of the Ghana Cultural Forum. Your activism towards the formation of the Copyright Society of Ghana shall forever be remembered. We were indeed privileged to have fought side by side. When you released the politically motivated song ‘Ebi ti yie,’ you taught us that our craft is our strongest tool for activism,” the statement, signed by the Chairperson, Asare Konadu Yamoah, said.



Nana Kwame Ampadu died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021.