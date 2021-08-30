‘You are lucky to have wealthy parents’ – Fella Makafui scripts birthday message to daughter

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

• Fella Makafui celebrates daughter on the occasion of the child's birthday



• The daughter is blessed to have wealthy parents, says Fella



• Fella Makafui’s daughter turned a year old on August 30, 2021



In a long and emotional birthday message, Fella Makafui has promised her daughter all the good things in life.



The actress among other things has disclosed that her daughter will never lack anything in life as she is fortunate to have wealthy parents.



According to Fella, her daughter has become one of the greatest blessings to herself and her husband, Medikal.



Unable to hide her excitement, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote;



“Your future is secured. Your parents are superstars and you are one yourself. Your parents are very wealthy and my dear we are blessed to have you in our lives. You are a huge blessing to us and one day I will tell you what your presence has done in our lives. Thank you, my daughter.



"Thank you. My princess. I cannot express how I feel. Exactly a year today, I gave birth to you in one of the best hospitals. I was so scared of having CS but God didn’t disappoint us. You came out strong and healthy. I am the happiest woman on earth because you and your father make life so easier for me. I love you my baby, age with grace.”



“I will do anything to protect you. No harm will come near you, my baby. You will go to the best schools and live your best life. You will not suffer. Your happiness is our priority now and forever. I can’t wait for you to grow and see all the properties we have secured for you,” she added.



Island Fimpong who turned one year old today was born exactly five months after her parents had their traditional wedding.



