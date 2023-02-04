You are doing too much – Arnold replies Blakk Rasta over criticisms targeted at Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Vocal Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, known as Abubakar Ahmed in private life, has been chastising Sarkodie following his feature on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ new version.



A section of Ghanaian music fans was happy when the news about the collaboration broke.



As expected, there were others who spoke against it.



While many of us think it is normal for some opposition fans to lead the crusade of criticizing the collaboration, Blakk Rasta, who is very knowledgeable in the music business, has turned out to be the number critic of Sarkodie and Bob Marley’s collaboration.



On Friday, February 3, 2023, the 3FM presenter took to Twitter to ask about the importance of posthumous collaborations.



He queried if the reggae legend would have sanctioned such collaborations if he was alive today.



After his tweet, entertainment pundit and writer, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo replied.



In his reply sighted by Zionfelix.net, Arnold stated that Blakk Rasta is doing “way too much” with his criticisms targeted at Sarkodie and Bob Marley.



He told him to stop it, indicating that he had no qualms with the opinion expressed about the song.