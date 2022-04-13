'You are capable, believe in yourself' - Kojo Jones's tweet that attracted backlash

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Kojo Jones trends for his lavish wedding



Young CEO offers motivation to youth



Kojo Jones trolled on Twitter



In a time where Ghanaian youth are complaining about hardship and the high rate of unemployment, Emmanuel Kojo Jones, has offered some words of encouragement to persons who are on the verge of giving up.



According to Mr Jones, the first step in achieving your goal is by believing that you can.



With this mentality, nothing can get in the way of your dreams.



In a tweet that has garnered tons of reactions, he wrote: "Dear fellow Ghanaian youth, you’re capable. First, you have to believe you can."



The Chief Executive Officer of Empire Domus Ltd, Kojo Jones, better known for his lavish wedding tagged 'Jonesbond22' that took place in March 2022, is the son of Rev Gifty Lamptey the wife of late politician and businessman, David Lamptey.



The motivational quote by the 32-year-old CEO has attracted mixed reactions.



A Twitter handler @MrChrisbrain1, stated that the 'rich' kid of Rev Lamptey has never tasted hardship and therefore can not relate with the less privileged.



He wrote: "Chairman u are just lucky, don't come give alo motivation biaa for here. Money dey house wey u come meet."



Another, @EfoEtornam in what seemed like a jab to Mr Jones commented that 'just believing' can not secure the youth the money they need for a startup.



Efo's comment read: "You are right. I just believed I can and someone just sent me 1 billion Ghana cedis. I've done it, you can also do it."



A host of others jumped to the rescue of Mr Jones who is somehow being trolled for being a 'motivational speaker.



They believe that his harmless post has been misinterpreted.



A handler @EfyaBerlin wrote: "But what he said is not something bad so why are people bleeding? If you tell a Ghanaian how to make money too he will be in his house and say its fraud be there."



Another @Helimisss "It isn't but alot feel the motv'tionl messages doesn't add up bcos each day dey wake up N dere's nthn inspiring etc that they see or hear,the hoplsness keeps on going up,alot of ppl HV the plans of setting up businesses etc but the fa mi kccc is not there,so u end up losing it."





See the tweet below:





Dear fellow Ghanaian youth, you’re capable. First you have to believe you can. — Kojo Jones (@kojojonesmensah) April 8, 2022

You are right. I just believed I can and someone just sent me 1 billion Ghana cedis.

I've done it, you can also do it. — Etornam (@EfoEtornam) April 8, 2022

Who is a believer more than me sir? Show me how to make the fortune man — Dr. Sneaker Nyame (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) April 8, 2022

Simple we all believe but pls add the spices to make the meal sweet Mr Jones ???? — E Get Why ⚡️ (@Lins47932048) April 8, 2022