You are a wicked hypocrite – Computer Man fights Evangelist Akwasi Awuah

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist preaches against helping church members with church money



Pastors descend on Evangelist Awuah



Church members deserve financial support in times of need, says Computer Man



Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man has joined the list of pastors who have descended on the General Overseer of Pillar of Zion Church International, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah over his recent comments.



Evangelist Awuah has been at the receiving end of attacks from several men of God after stating during an interview that monies accrued from church activities should not be used to help poor or needy members, under no circumstance.



According to him, church money should solely be used for the maintenance and promotion of the church and not in extending help to church members needing financial support.



But speaking to Oman Channel, Computer Man who was livid about the suggestion blasted Evangelist Awuah, accusing him of hypocrisy.



According to Computer Man, the evangelist is simply a wicked person who all along presented himself as a saint to Ghanaians while maligning other men of God.



“When you look at his life from a distance you will think he is a good man but he is someone who is very wicked. There was a time when prophets were neglected by Ghanaians and the world because we were thought to be fake, anti-Christ and practicing cultism.



"It was at the same time that Akwasi Awuah through his preaching presented himself as someone who was truly from God. But this is a man who is truly filled with the spirit of hypocrisy,” he said.



The prophet said that Evangelist Awuah back in the days used to preach against prophets and made various allegations against them. He (Evangelist Awuah) however has turned to be everything that he preached against according to Computer Man.



He noted that while the Evangelist in the past preached against material wealth, he has become obsessed with material wealth accumulation to the extent that he does not care about the well-being of his own church members.



“For church members to bring their money as offering and tithe to you as a man of God, and for Akwasi Awuah who claims to be the only true man of God to make such statement today, I say on this platform that Akwasi Awuah is no longer on the side of God. He has been consumed with greed for money. He has now become carnal,” Computer Man added.









You can also watch the last episode of People & Places here: