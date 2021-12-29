‘You are a special one’ – US rapper Wale eulogizes Black Sherif after Lagos performance

American rapper Wale Victor Folarin, known in showbiz as Wale, has hailed fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known as Black Sherif, as a special one.



The rapper, after seeing Blacko’s performance on stage with Burna Boy at the singer’s concert in Lagos, Nigeria, reacted on his Twitter page.

In a series of tweets, he first tweeted, “That black sheriff joint is so crazy.”

Black Sherif also retweeted Wale’s tweet “ Appreciate you Baba Folarin.”

Wale again tweeted, “You are a special one” with a blue heart emoji and a Ghana emoji.

Grammy winner Burna Boy held his homecoming concert in Lagos on Monday, with a host of artists performing on the night.



Black Sherif was one of those who shared the stage with the African giant, and the pair gave the fans a memorable performance.



Burna Boy featured on Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’ remix, which is currently one of the big hits across the continent.



The Nigerian singer has also often praised the talent of his younger Ghanaian colleague and rates him very highly.



Earlier this month, following the release of the ‘second sermon’ remix, Burna Boy announced that he’d be taking Black Sherif on tour.



True to his word, the “Kilometer” hit-maker flew Black Sherif to Lagos to perform at his homecoming concert.



“Epic night! Lagos chanted with me. I love you guys so much. Love you @burnaboy !” Black Sherif tweeted after the show.





???????? x ???????? ❤️❤️❤️! Epic night! Lagos chanted with me. I love you guys so much. Love you @burnaboy !❤️#BurnaLiveInLagos pic.twitter.com/gPXhxxGhil