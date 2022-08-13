You are a real man for accepting adulterous Nayas back into your home - Afia Schwarzenegger to Nana Sarfo

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Afia Schwarzenegger has congratulated Nana Sarfo, the husband of actress Nayas for shielding her against public ridicule after admitting in a viral leaked audio that she defiled their matrimonial bed by sleeping with a friend of her husband, Owura.



According to Nana Sarfo, he has totally forgiven his wife and accepted her back into their home. He again admonished the public to desist from dragging his beloved wife or shaming her for her adulterous behaviour.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Afia Schwar's Instagram page, she showered praise on the 'wise' husband for protecting his home despite the scandal.



"I had planned not to comment about Nayas' issue with her husband but I want to say that Sarfo has proven that he is indeed a man.



"You know what? After watching your interview I can boldly say that I never regret making time to grace your wedding with Nayas. I am proud of supporting that union Sarfo. You are indeed a real man, " she exclaimed.



"Whether you are pretending or not, your move proves that you are a real man. Those idiots with big mouths are the ones pointing accusing fingers at Nayas.



"Those who have never sinned should cast the first stone. You are all hiding your dirty sins but Nayas' husband says he loves his wife even though she committed adultery. All those on social media ranting should shut up with their foolishness," she warned.



