You are a political fraudster! - Blakk Rasta pokes Cheddar over promise to dredge sea in Kumasi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial media personality cum musician Blakk Rasta has fumed at the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, well known as Cheddar, over his promise to dredge a sea in Kumasi.



According to him, Cheddar’s claim to extend the sea to Kumasi is an indication that he is not an honest person whose promises can be trusted by Ghanaians heading into the general elections.



He added that the leader of The New Force’s hard-to-achieve promises means that he has taken over from Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the “king of lies” in the country.



Speaking on the Urban Blend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Rasta expressed pessimism over Cheddar’s promise to extend the sea to Kumasi due to the nature of the land in the town.



“I heard Cheddar say he would dredge a sea in Kumasi. This guy is a political fraudster. He is a fraud; people should not pay attention to him. This also means that he has taken over from Dr Bawumia as the king of lies in this country. He is making a comparison with Dubai; has he seen a sea on a desert before?” he quizzed.



What Cheddar said:



Cheddar, during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi, said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.



“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.



Meanwhile, his comment has been met with vehement criticism by some sections of the public who believe that he is making promises that cannot be fulfilled, which shows his unseriousness in politics.



SB/OGB