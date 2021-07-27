You are a hypocrite if you say worldly music is blasphemous – Pastor Nyansabuakwa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Pastor Nyansabuakwa, a presenter of Happy FM, has condemned those who claim to have repented and refuse to play secular music.



He said those who tag secular music as ungodly are ignoramus and hypocrites.



Speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong on 'Anigye Mere', he said that media personalities who claimed to have repented and ignorantly refuse to play non-religious songs are totally wrong.



“Presenters and disc jockeys who claim to have repented and have the calling of God and decline to play secular music on their shows lack knowledge. They hypnotise the people before realising their mistakes,” the preacher said.



He explained that the contents of any music are essential to the context in which they have been produced.



He said: "Some secular music carries messages that are suitable to our present life. And it must be looked upon as useful to the society in which we live than to treat them as blasphemous in the sight of God."



The man of God explained that he plays all the genres of music on the radio. He also debunked the idea that some people tag secular musicians with all sorts of names as if they are superhumans.