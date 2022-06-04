‘You are a coward’ – Afia Schwarzenegger slams Delay again

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to a video that has celebrated TV presenter, Delay speaking bitterly about her being a hater and always dragging her in the mud even though she help to bring her to the limelight and make her famous.



In her reaction, Afia Schwar mocked Delay for being a cry baby who is afraid to face her head-on despite always bragging about being someone who is tough.



Afia Schwar went to mercilessly insult Delay for trying to supposedly get public sympathy after she started their beef in the first place.



The self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy used some unprintable words on Delay to show that she was very angry over the video of Delay shedding some tears on Wontumi FM drivetime show on Friday afternoon.



She ended the video with a warning to Delay not to try and pick a fight with her the next time if she knows she can’t stand her heat.



Watch the video Afia Schwar on Instagram which is captioned:



"Don’t start what you can’t finish and play victim!!!!

Any day you want to try me..read about the eagle!!!

I’m Vawulentina Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie Sikabediden"



