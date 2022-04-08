You’ll regret if you don’t guide and support the youth – Samini speaks to colleagues

Entertainment of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall Artiste Samini has told the older generation to accept the younger generation and guide them as they grow.



He believes that old artistes who are not ready to share the big stage with smaller artiste will live to regret their actions in the coming years.



He made this known in a cryptic message shared via is Twitter feed.



Samini who is known to have led the way for several artistes in the country including Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata said the youth are rising and there is the need for support for their craft.



“And the youth shall rise one day at a time … eventually the young will grow to emulate us to perfection as predecessors and elevate things to our admiration and disbelieve” woe unto who can’t bare the feeling of sharing the big stage”.



In Ghana, hardly do the older generation guide young ones blossoming in any industry.



There is the perception that the entertainment industry has some gatekeepers who need to be worshiped but the current generation with the various platforms available to them. are making the best of every platform they have.



They become instant hits across the country and globally and that is what Samini believes should rather motivate the older generation to support and not see as competition.