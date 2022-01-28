Yemi Alade's message to online beggars in 2022

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Yemi Alade warns 'entitled' beggars on social media



Yemi Alade urges fans to quit begging



Singer prays for followers



Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has cautioned online beggars to stay away from her this year.



It has become a norm for fans to beg and request financial support under every single post made by celebrities, but according to Yemi, this attitude is disturbing.



Unknown faces including herself face harassment from people who always come begging them for support forgetting that they equally have needs.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the 'Johnny' hitmaker admonished fans who feel entitled to the wealth of artistes to find a job instead of constantly bugging them in their inbox and under their comment section.



"Please in 2022 stop counting the money in other people's pockets and acting entitled! Focus on making your own!! God bless you and provide for us all," she tweeted.



Despite the plea for support, some celebrities from time to time organize 'giveaways' which comes in the form of cash or gift items to reward their followers on social media.



