Year in Review: 2021 showbiz trends

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021 turned out to be an unpredictable year, to say the least, but one thing we can always count on is celebrities breaking the headlines on social media and coming out to explain themselves.



From minor issues, like Gyakie ignoring Yaw Tog at the Afrima in Nigeria, to serious offences by artistes like Shatta Wale, and the unexpected allegations about Joyce Blessing's infidelity.



Here are the top 5 moments that you must know about.



Joyce Blessing’s alleged infidelity



In November, gospel musician Joyce Blessing became a topic for discussion for what no one expected, infidelity.



It was reported that her estranged husband had conducted a DNA test on their children and one out of the three turned out not to be his.



The report came after the couple suffered a setback in their marriage in May 2020 over infidelity claims.



After news of Joyce and her husband’s separation went viral, there were rumours Joyce Blessing stormed the house of the husband’s sister to pick up her children amidst tight security.







Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi beef



Shots were fired in an unbearable social media banter between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger. The insults degenerated into something serious with interesting revelations.



Ayisha made known how Afia Schwarzenneger used her adopted daughter to solicit money from people. She alleged that Afia was a 'betweener' for Tracey Boakye and Adonko Boss, Dr. Kweko Oteng.



Ayisha had a lot to say about Afia which included; her disloyalty, blackmail, love for black magic and a host of other revelations.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Ayisha is a broke woman who couldn’t pay her rent in the United States and has to resort to menial jobs to survive.







Judge reverses Akuapem Poloo's 90-day jail sentence, fines her GH¢12,000



Social media trends cant be dissected without taking a look at the Court of Appeal fining Akuapem Poloo GH¢12, 000 to overrule her 90-day jail term imposed on her on December 7, 2021.



Actress Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloos’ lawyers, led by Andrew Kudzo Vortia, filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging the dismissal of her appeal by the High Court for taking a naked picture with her son which she shared on social media.



On December 1, 2021, the High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey dismissed her Appeal seeking a non-custodial sentence instead of a custodial sentence ruling, that the 90 days custodial sentence imposed on her by the Circuit Court was not “manifestly excessive” and “harsh” and therefore cannot interfere with that decision.







Gyakie ignoring Yaw Tog at Afrima



Songstress Gyakie and rapper Yaw Tog trended on social media over rumours that the former deliberately ignored a hug from the latter.



In a short video that was widely shared on Twitter, Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar were seen seated on a couch in the Greenroom when Gyakie walked to them and hugged only Kofi Jamar but reportedly failed to extend the same gesture to Yaw Tog.



The musicians, who received nominations for the 2021 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), were in Nigeria to participate in the event.



Yaw Tog and Gyakie debunked the speculations claiming it wasn’t exactly what happened on that day.





The big hug finally happened between @YAWTOG_ and @Gyakie_ at R2bees album listening ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/kcLLTuCpwl — BloggerLifestyle (@ghkwaku1) November 24, 2021

Legendary musician Rocky Dawuni this year was nominated for an award at the Grammys.The announcement came off the official Grammys nomination ceremony in a live-streamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 and was said to be in contention for the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album and faces opposition from Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid.This was the second Grammy Award nomination for the USA-based Ghanaian Reggae Singer, with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album, winning him a nomination at the 2016 Grammys for Best Reggae Album.Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix landed in trouble as a lady by the name Afia Adomah threatened to leak their sexually explicit videos and audios of them.On Neat FM's Entertainment GH show on Monday, November 1, 2021, Zionfelix denied ever having any physical intimacy with the new lady based in London.Afia Adoma is said to be a blogger who operates exclusively on Instagram and has been the side chic of Zionfelix for a while now. In order to prove her claims, she released audio files indicating that she and Zionfelix have been having sex and made some shocking revelations about him.