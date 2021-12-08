Year In Review: Hit songs of 2021

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

The Ghanaian music scene was lit in 2021 with the release of great tunes from both seasoned artistes and budding musicians who had their breakthroughs. From Highlife to Hip-hop to Amapiano amid other genres, these songs, ably produced by local music producers brought immeasurable excitement in the music space as music enthusiasts enjoyed the records.



The audience appeal and social media followers of some musicians increased considerably due to how popular their songs were as well as the conversations that emanated following the release of these songs.



Aside from the colourful music videos that graced the screens, some musicians came up with dance moves in their bid to promote their respective songs and were successful in their attempts as music lovers joined the trend by flooding various social media platforms, especially Tik Tok, with video clips of themselves partaking in the challenge.



GhanaWeb compiles some hit songs released in 2021. It is worth noting that the list is in no particular order.



Touch It by KiDi



KiDi in May 2021 released 'Touch It' off his 'Golden Boy' album. The music video has over 15 million views on YouTube. It was a massive hit on Tik Tok.







Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene



Rap Docta Okyeame Kwame in January featured Kuami Eugene on his hit single, 'Yeeko'.



The song became an instant jam, with many music lovers and dancers partaking in the 'Yeeko' dance challenge on social media. It was released at a time drill music gained popularity in the Ghanaian music space.



The official music video for 'Yeeko' as of December 12 had nearly 3 million views.







Forever by Gyakie



This year has been a good year for female musicians in Ghana especially the young and budding singer, Gyakie. She made waves with her hit single 'Forever'.



Not only was it big in Ghana; the song crossed borders to neighbouring countries like Nigeria among others.



Gyakie featured Nigeria's Omay Lay on the remix of 'Forever' which currently has 21 million views on YouTube.







1st and 2nd Sermon Freestyle by Black Sherif



Although Black Sherif had released hit tracks in previous years, his monster hit songs which projected his brand and made him a household name were released this year. Announcing his readiness to take the industry by storm in May, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, released the First Sermon Freestyle.



The song has 2.3 million views on YouTube while Second Sermon which was released in July has over 8 million views.











E Choke by Sefa ft Mr Drew



Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa smiled this year as her song 'E Choke' which had Mr Drew on it enjoyed massive airplay.



Her single was and still is a personal favourite of music lovers. It has remained a jam since its release in April.



When Sefa announced a dance challenge for 'E Choke', the response was mind-blowing. The song which was produced by Rony Turn Me Up has over 2.5 million views on YouTube.







Abodie by Captain Planet 4x4 ft Kuami Eugene



Captain Planet of 4x4 fame collaborated with Kuami Eugene on his hit single 'Abodie' released in September 2021.



According to music lovers, Eugene granted a number of singers a 'hit' with his verse on their songs and 'Abodie' was not an exception. The hook was very catchy and was easy to sing along.







Praise by Fameye



Fameye served fans with an inspirational tune this year.



The youngster topped music charts with his single 'Praise'. In fact, it was a go-to song for hosts of morning shows in the country due to how inspirational it was. The slow tempo track was released in July 2021.



The song has 1.2 million views on YouTube.







Dollar On You by Kuami Eugene



Kuami Eugene had a fruitful year. His single 'Dollar On You' worked magic.



The Lynx Entertainment signee is best known for producing hit songs including those he gets featured on.



'Dollar On You' was jointly produced by Disc jockey, DJ Vyrusky, and Eugene. As of December 2021, the views on YouTube was almost 3 million.







Heat by Wendy Shay



Wendy Shay served fans with a hit single titled 'Heat' towards the end of 2021.



Now a street anthem, the official music video for 'Heat' featured the Shay Gang, fans of the singer. It gained popularity partly due to some controversial lines. Resorting to the use of wordplay, Wendy Shay somewhat captured the names of some high profile personalities who had been mentioned in some controversial conversations although no evidence was provided to back claims.



The song was produced by Fox Beatz. The song has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube.







Abotre by Amerado ft Black Sherif



Rapper Amerado is counted among Ghanaian artistes who had a good year in 2021.



His track titled 'Abotre' was a massive hit! The song which is on the 'Patience' EP featured Black Sherif who added his magical touch to the viral song. The song talks about why it pays to be patient.



'Abotre' has some 1.2 million views on YouTube.







Accra by Medikal



Rapper Medikal gave fans a danceable tune this year also. Titled 'Accra', the singer detailed the hustle in Ghana's capital detailing the life on the streets in his hit single.



The official music video of 'Accra' featured actors LilWin and Ras Nene.







Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington ft Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog



Young rapper Kweku Darlington made waves with his viral hit single ‘Sika Aba Fie’ which featured Kumerican rappers Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick.



The remix of the song which featured the likes of Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog is considered one of the best collaborations of 2021.



It became an anthem due to the rhythm and content. Some persons who appear to not have a taste for secular music ended up singing the song due to the content. It talks about the desire to step out and work for money for survival.









Biibi Besi by Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene



With over 2.2 million, ‘Biibi Besi’ by Kwame Yogot has made it on the list of 2021 hit songs. The song is a high-tempo piece with comic lyrics from the 'rap comedian'.



Kuami Eugene’s verse on the track is considered one of his best.



Enjoy the song!



