Year In Review: Celebrities who tasted jail in 2021

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While many argue that celebrities get free passes when they break the law, this year was the worst for some entertainment personalities who were caught in the grip of the Ghana Police Service for committing various offences.



2021 witnessed the arrest and imprisonment of key celebrities who fans earlier taught were 'untouchable'.



As we wrap up the year, GhanaWeb brings to you a list of celebrities who were arrested in 2021.



Shatta Wale







37-year-old dancehall singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale, spent his birthday month behind bars.



The Dancehall King was on October 19 arrested over a death threat claim which was later found out to be fake.



The award-winning artiste spent a week at the Ankaful Prison for a gunshot prank and was later granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 together with three of his accomplices.



Announcing his arrest in a tweet, the Ghana Police Service wrote: "He has been arrested to assist the police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic."



The arrest and jailing of Shatta generated public interest with many pleading with the court to temper justice with mercy.



His case has however been adjourned to January 25, 2022.





Akuapem Poloo









In April 2021, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced actress and social media influencer, Rosemond Alade Brown, professionally known as Akuapem Poloo to a 90-day jail term for the publication of obscene photos of herself and her son.



The actress in June 2020 shared naked photos of herself and her then 7-year-old boy to mark his birthday.



She was arrested in connection to the images.



Poloo was granted bail on April 27 by the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court. Her lawyer, Andrew Vortia described the 90-day sentencing as harsh.



Fast forward to December 1, 2021, an Accra High Court dismissed her appeal and directed her to continue serving the 90-day jail term.



Medikal







Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, stage name, Medikal, is among the list of celebrities who spent part of their year in prison custody.



An Accra Circuit court on Friday, October 22 remanded him to 5-day imprisonment and charged him with the unlawful display of arms and ammunition to which he pleaded not guilty.



His court case was keenly followed by the general public as he spent some days in Ankaful prison, days after the arrest of Shatta Wale.



He was however granted bail to the tune of GH¢100, 000 and is expected to reappear before the court on January 25, 2022.





Bulldog







Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah popularly known as Bulldog was also arrested this year for threatening the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



While making a submission on United Showbiz hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown on January 9, 2021, he stated that President Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in office if aggrieved customers of the firm do not get their locked-up funds.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bulldog was quoted to have said.



Bulldog's threat saw his arrest by the National Investigation Bureau. Reports indicate that he was granted bail three days after his arrest.





Fuuny Face







In the case of actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, professionally known as Funny Face, he appeared before the court on two instances.



It has been a rough year for the 'Children's President' who has been moving from the Psychiatric Hospital to courtrooms over some utterances made on social media.



On February 8, the Millennium Police Command arrested Funny for unlawfully firing a gun.



In a police statement, the actor was reported to have been involved in an altercation with a drinking pub owner. He fired a pump-action gun during a misunderstanding at Kasoa.



Fast-forward to October 18, 2021, Funny was once again caught in the grip of the law. In a viral video, he was heard threatening the lives of some people with death.



He was picked up by the police for threatening to kill the mother of his children known as Vanessa.



The actor who threatened to take his own life in a video on social media was ordered by the court to undergo psychiatric treatment and ordered to stay off social media for some time.





Ohemaa Jackie







Gospel musician, Jacklin Sarfo Gyamfua, popularly known as Ohemaa Jackie was arrested for defrauding a trader of 21,000 Euros under the pretext of securing her two Italian passports and Resident Identity Cards.



On September 8, Ohemaa Jackie was arrested by the police for defrauding by false pretences and forgery of official documents. Also, a search conducted in her home saw two forged Italian passports and two Resident ID Cards.



She was granted bail of GH¢150,000, however, an Accra Circuit Court in November issued a bench warrant for the singer's arrest after failing to reappear before the court.