Year In Review: Celebrities who died in 2021

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

This year witnessed the demise of some of the greatest sons and daughters of Ghana.



The music, movie, photograph and fashion industries were hard-hit with the demise of some key personalities who had contributed to the growth of their respective sectors.



According to some Ghanaians, the gone souls paid their dues and will forever be in their memories as individuals who gave their all and also lifted the flag of the nation high.



As we wrap up the year, GhanaWeb has put together a list of personalities who died in 2021.





Nana Kwame Ampadu







Highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu, a man regarded as one of Ghana's greatest composers died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



The veteran died after a short illness at age 76.



Also known as "Adwomtofo Nyinaa Hene", Nana Ampadu had over 100 songs to his credit. His death is one that rocked the nation with several prominent personalities sharing their fondest memories.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his tribute to the late supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated that he will be solely missed.



He wrote: "Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed. My deep condolences to his widow, children and family. Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in his Bosom until the Last Day of Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen."



The government of Ghana is expected to organise a state-assisted funeral for the Highlife-great, Nana Kwame Ampadu.



Agya Manu







Celebrated Kumawood actor Agya Manu died at age 50 following a short illness.



Agya Manu starred in several local movies and was regarded as one of the finest actors in the country. He worked with the likes of Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Nana Ama McBrown, Akyere Bruwaa and others.



The veteran actor was on August 21 laid to rest in a camera-shaped coffin. In attendance at the funeral were his friends and colleagues in the film industry.



King Aboagye Brenya







82-year-old actor King Aboagye Brenya joined his ancestors on Thursday, September 30.



The family of King Brenya announced that he had passed on at the County Hospital at Abrepo in Kumasi. He left behind nine children and a wife.



Kohwe







Ace Ghanaian actor born Kofi Laing, better known as Kohwe also gave up the ghost on Thursday, September 16 after a long battle with illness.



His death came in weeks after he made a public appeal for support.



According to reports, Kohwe batted stroke for years. He died at age 75.



Kojo Dadson







In the second month of 2021, it was reported that celebrated actor, Emmanuel Kojo Dadson of 'Home Sweet Home' fame, had passed on.



He died two weeks after the demise of his wife at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The veteran actor who had been battling stroke for years died while receiving treatment for kidney disease.



Tons of tribute poured in for Mr Dadson who starred in several movies. According to movie lovers, he will forever be missed.





Bob Pixel







The death of talented photographer Emmanuel Yeboah Bobbie professionally known as Bob Pixels was described as sudden and unexpected.



He died on February 25, 2021, at the age of 52.



Bob was best known for his iconic images and videos that told the story of Ghana and its people.



DJ Adviser







Ghanaian Disc Jockey and radio presenter, DJ Adviser, born De-Graft Danquah also passed away in 2021, courting tributes from colleague DJs, musicians and followers of the showbiz industry.



Music stakeholders and singers described him as one of the best the industry had considering his resolve to promote local songs and budding musicians.



Until his death, DJ Adviser was the host of Happy FM’s Ayekoo after Drive.



Virgil Abloh







Ghanaian-American fashion designer, Virgil Abloh on November 28, 2021, was reported dead. He died of cancer at the young age of 41.



Until his death, Virgil, the CEO of Off-White was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton. He was the first Black man to occupy that position.



"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues," read a post announcing his death on his official Instagram page.



Virgil Abloh was born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, to Ghanaian immigrant parents. His mother, Eunice Abloh was a seamstress and his father, Nee Abloh managed a paint company.