Year In Review: 2021 celebrity beefs

The year started with Covid-19 restrictions easing up but some celebrities didn’t ease up into the year, they choose violence.



From jabs on social media to slander in interviews and social posts, some celebrities have no problem taking their bad blood public.



In 2021, we've seen several stars mud slung themselves. Many of these conflicts blew up to epic proportions.



Shatta Wale and Samini



Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Samini resurrected an old feud when they poked each other on Twitter.



Samini started the “war” when he tweeted that Shatta was only successful because he had help from businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah well known as NAM1.



He wrote: "The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ.A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don."



Shatta didn't let Samini's slide he replied: “You do song about girls and i do song about money, nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 .. I start buying houses before I met NAM1, you start buying credit as mtn sign you ..That was your fucken property maaafaka.”



In an interview with the United Showbiz, Shatta Wale revealed that the feud between him and Samini had no backing. He explained that he realized that the industry is like street racing and you have to steer someone off the road to take over.



The two were caught in a series of gabs directed at each other in Twitter posts. Samini again hit back at Shatta during his feud with the CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu.





