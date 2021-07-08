Yaw Tog under social media attack for saying he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

•Some Ghanaians are of the view that Yaw Tog has become extremely arrogant in a short space of time



• According to them, Yaw Tog’s statement suggesting that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana is off the hook



• The Kumerican rapper has been advised to be humble, especially to his seniors in the music industry



Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog has been subjected to heavy backlash on social media for saying he somewhat contributed to Stormzy’s popularity in Ghana.



He emphasized that featuring the UK-based Ghanaian rapper on his ‘Sore’ remix shot him to the Ghanaian spotlight.



Giving further answers to the question, ‘Do you think Stormzy made you popular in this music market? Yaw TOG did not entirely concur to Stormzy’s huge and positive impact in his musical career.

Here’s what ensued between Yaw Tog and MzGee during TV3’s New Day monitored by GhanaWeb:



Host: “There is that kind of perception that Stormzy made you even more popular than you are. How do you think it worked? Do you think that you got Stormzy being recognized more in the Ghanaian market?



Yaw Tog: He made me more popular in this market but I made him more popular too. We both did magic to ourselves and magic to our brands,”



But it seems some section of Ghanaians are somewhat disgusted by Yaw Tog’s response, especially the part where he laid claims to making Stormzy more popular in Ghana.



To express their dissatisfaction, these individuals have taken to social media to lambast the young artiste for ‘spitting’ what they described as a loose and arrogant talk.



In a similar light, it can be recalled that Yaw Tog was duly criticized for acknowledging his ‘haters’ during his acceptance speech after winning the ‘Hip Hop Song of the Year’ award at the 22nd edition of the VGMAs.







