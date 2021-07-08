Yaw Tog under social media attack for saying he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
•Some Ghanaians are of the view that Yaw Tog has become extremely arrogant in a short space of time
• According to them, Yaw Tog’s statement suggesting that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana is off the hook
• The Kumerican rapper has been advised to be humble, especially to his seniors in the music industry
Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog has been subjected to heavy backlash on social media for saying he somewhat contributed to Stormzy’s popularity in Ghana.
He emphasized that featuring the UK-based Ghanaian rapper on his ‘Sore’ remix shot him to the Ghanaian spotlight.
Giving further answers to the question, ‘Do you think Stormzy made you popular in this music market? Yaw TOG did not entirely concur to Stormzy’s huge and positive impact in his musical career.
Here’s what ensued between Yaw Tog and MzGee during TV3’s New Day monitored by GhanaWeb:
Host: “There is that kind of perception that Stormzy made you even more popular than you are. How do you think it worked? Do you think that you got Stormzy being recognized more in the Ghanaian market?
Yaw Tog: He made me more popular in this market but I made him more popular too. We both did magic to ourselves and magic to our brands,”
But it seems some section of Ghanaians are somewhat disgusted by Yaw Tog’s response, especially the part where he laid claims to making Stormzy more popular in Ghana.
To express their dissatisfaction, these individuals have taken to social media to lambast the young artiste for ‘spitting’ what they described as a loose and arrogant talk.
In a similar light, it can be recalled that Yaw Tog was duly criticized for acknowledging his ‘haters’ during his acceptance speech after winning the ‘Hip Hop Song of the Year’ award at the 22nd edition of the VGMAs.
Read the social media reactions below
Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourage selfish behavior in the industry.. If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and play listed into other parts of europe, u won't loose talk.. Smh.. Focus on ur music— SAMMY FORSON (@sammyforson) July 8, 2021
Yaw Tog saying he made Stormzy popular here in Ghana has got to be the most funniest thing ever!! @YAWTOG_ what are you smoking boy? ????— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) July 8, 2021
Yaw Tog say he made Stormzy popular in Ghana????????, this boy ankasa Ein management for really work on am. Cos ei....— Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) July 8, 2021
Yaw Tog really said he made Stormzy popular in Ghana on live TV eiii. The kiddy things plenty, he should focus on his WASSCE— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) July 8, 2021
"Shoutouts to all my haters"— Don???????? (@Opresii) July 8, 2021
"People didn't know Stormzy in Ghana"
"I made Stormzy more popular in Ghana"
What will Yaw Tog say next? "I discovered Jay Z and Nas" ?? pic.twitter.com/bqYh19Zlv4
Yaw Tog doesn't know the types of rainfall but he knows how to make Stormzy popular. Oyare????— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) July 8, 2021
This Yaw Tog boy since he hit he start dey figure waaa…first you say "shoutout to my haters" now you dier you’re the one that made Stormzy more Popular in Ghana lmao????????????????— Drayy???????????? (@drayy09) July 8, 2021
Stormzy wey Man United use am unveil Pogba nu, Yaw Tog say he made him popular in Ghana.. This life never balance ????????????— Mr. Os ????????♂️(El Abochieno) (@abochie_) July 8, 2021
Yaw Tog he be ok? He get management?????— Don???????? (@Opresii) July 8, 2021
Yaw Tog go take award noor he say “shoutout to my haters” shs boy wae dey pri haters. Dem give u platform again u say u made Stormzy popular ????. Kyer3s3 u de3 everyday u go throw bomb ???? ????♂️— Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) July 8, 2021
Yaw Tog: I made stormzy popular in Ghana.— Sexy Chairman ???? (@nanasparklin) July 8, 2021
Stormzy: you did what?? pic.twitter.com/fTizJLeiSH
Yaw tog have started smoking Eii ????— DEMIGOD????⚡ (@amgdemigod) July 8, 2021