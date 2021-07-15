Yaw Tog spoke truth, but needless – D-Black

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Black Avenue Muzik boss Desmond Blackmore, known in showbiz circles as D-Black, has said that Yaw Tog only stated the obvious when he said that he also made British rapper Stormzy more popular in Ghana when he featured him on the remix of ‘Sore’, alongside Kwesi Arthur, except that it was needless for him to have done that.



In an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM, D-Black told host Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem, “to be honest with you, I don’t think he lied, he told the truth”.



“My opinion is that I don’t feel there was the need to say it at that point. It makes you look a certain way and gives a certain perception to the listener, but I don’t think he lied about it, it is the truth, he made [Stormzy] more popular in that regard in Ghana, but I don’t think it needed to be said.”



The Enjoyment Minister, as he is now affectionately called after his hit song off his ‘Loyalty the Album’, added that even though Yaw Tog spoke truth, he will soon learn that Ghana is largely conservative and, as such, one must be careful about the things they say and where.





Background



Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has over the last few days split the internet over comments he made in an interview on TV3‘s New Day about UK-based superstar Stormzy, after the former featured him on the remix version of his ‘Sore’ hit song, alongside Kwesi Arthur.



Responding to perceptions that Stormzy made him more popular or perhaps, he made Stormzy more recognized in the market, Yaw Tog said, “he made me more popular in this market but I made him more popular too. We both did magic to ourselves and magic to our brands”.



D-Black was in the Western Region capital of Sekondi-Takoradi to promote his new album ‘Loyalty’ alongside a signee to his label, S3fa.