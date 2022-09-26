Yaw Tog shocks Stormzy and mum with gifts

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Tog has expressed his appreciation to Stormzy and his mom after they conveyed a decent execution on September 24, 2022, during the Global Citizen Festival.



The 19-year-old rapper in a video that has surfaced on the web, was captured offering an embrace to Stormzy's mother after gifting her a beautiful kente fabric.



"God bless you OK, God really bless you," is everything Stormzy's mom could be heard saying to the artiste before he handed Stormzy a customised kente fabric.



After receiving his gift, he could be heard shouting and praising the artiste for his kind gesture.



On Saturday, Stormzy stunned his fans when he welcomed Yaw Tog and 'Celebrate' star Kwesi Arthur in front of an audience to perform their well-known 'Sore' remix.



The astonishing presentation by the trio got the fans screaming and shouting as loud as possible and singing to the tune 'Ye be Sore!!!!.'



Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur's appearance in front of an audience had many individuals at the festival recognize Stormzy for his affection and backing for different artistes.





@YAWTOG_ presented Stormzy and his mum with pieces of Kente clothes at the #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/lQpRNHeF4n — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) September 25, 2022

ADA/BB