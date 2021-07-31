Yaw Tog shares inspiration behind his Time EP

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog has shared why he came up with the name “Time”, for his newly released E.P.



He told NYDJ on Y102.5 FM’s RyseNShyne; “I named this project Time because, it’s really my time to shine. I just wanted to make people know that everything I’m doing now is because it’s my time to shine so no matter what they do, I’ll continue to shine so they should just support."



He mentioned that everything manifesting in his life today, was ordained by God and there is nothing anyone can do to change God’s plan for him.



According to Yaw Tog, although he does not tell his management, it’s his wish to produce songs every day adding that his management will never permit.



Yaw Tog revealed that the E.P has 7 songs and features some top artistes like Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur and many others.