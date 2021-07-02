Yaw Tog is a good rapper but not mature for a clash – Da Yanney jabs

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The pride with rappers and music stars in the hip-hop fraternity has always been part of the culture. Irrespective of the social media numbers, honors, and achievements, your lyrics and content must always define your music prowess.



Pounds 24/7 media house first signee artiste Da Yanney in his recent interview with local radio in London, Hotdigital, has congratulated the ‘Sore’ hitmaker Yaw Tog after being crowned as the winner of the ‘Hip-hop Song of the Year’ award at just ended VGMA.



Adding to his complement about Yaw Tog, he expressed his joy for the attention the media is giving the new generation whiles he reacted to the debate of whether Yaw Tog can match up to him if they are to clash for a rap battle.



He claims he is more mature than Yaw Tog, even though the Kumasi-based rapper is well accepted in the industry.



“Having a hit song doesn’t guarantee you are the best rapper,” he said.



Da Yanney explained, he raps and sings as well.



He said: “I can perfectly jump on any genre of music and deliver a different thing far from what Yaw Tog is noticed for”.



“Let’s call for a rap battle if only the fans want it,” he stated.