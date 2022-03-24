Yaw Tog goes into real estate development, targets 1000 apartments

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising musician, Yaw Tog born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has announced that he is currently investing his money from music into real estate development.



Revealing his new business to Ike de Unpredictable on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview on the show ‘Angel Drive’, Yaw Tog noted that, his idea of entering into the business is to be a landlord.



“Yeah, I have plans to become a landlord someday. I want to own about 1000 apartments”, he said when asked if he wish to own houses one day.



Though the musician made it known that, he wishes to own thousands, of house units across the country, he insisted that they would only be released for rent and not for sale.



“I will only rent them. It brings money so I’m channelling a huge sum of my money into that”, Yaw Tog noted.



He also revealed that he has entrusted the wealth and business he owns into his mother’s hands.