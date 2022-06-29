Yaw Tog donates exercise books to schools in Kumasi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Eben Owurachy

Ghanaian drill star, Yaw Tog has donated over 3000 exercise books to students in some selected basic schools in Kumasi, Ghana.



The donation was part of the activities of a school project dubbed 'Yes we can' under his charity foundation, The TogLife Foundation.



Yaw Tog with support from the MP of his constituency, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah, visited 5 schools within the Nhyiaeso constituency with his management and donated the books to the students.



He visited Santasi M/A Primary/JHS, Patasi M/A Primary/JHS, Futurelife International School, Adiebeba Basic 1 School, and Martyrs of Uganda R/C JHS in Santasi.



The 'Sei Mu' hitmaker, who just returned from a music tour in 6 cities in Germany, was full of excitement when he met and interacted with thousands of students during the donation.



The project manager of The TogLife Foundation, Mrs. Marydyn Boakye Gyimah told the media present at the donation that their target is to give 20,000 exercise books to students in Ashanti Region and across the country by the end of the year.



She also noted that the foundation is open to any form of support and assistance from benevolent individuals and corporate societies in Ghana.



Students who received the books thanked Yaw Tog and sang some of his song to his surprise.







Background of The TogLife Foundation:



The TogLife Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded and established by Ghanaian drill sensational artiste, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah aka Yaw Tog.



Following his success in the music scene in 2021, the 19-year-old and his management formed his own music label which he hopes to sign young talents within the streets and towns of the city of Kumasi and Ghana at large. With the support of the label and his team, The TogLife Foundation was established.



Goals of the NGO:



The goal of the foundation is to help the young and less fortunate children of Kumasi and Ghana as a whole either through education, sports, or music.



TogLife Foundation looks to hold competitions and concerts within the country to grow awareness and better the living conditions of people, assist schools through educational outreach, provide medical help and education on the abuse of drugs and teenage pregnancy, and many other opportunities needed within the communities of Kumasi and beyond.