Yaw Tog discloses what he does with the cash he earns from music

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding artiste, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, has disclosed what he uses the money he makes from music for.



Speaking on Joy Prime TV, the ‘Sore’ crooner articulated that he has pushed his money into profitable ventures like investments while adding that he owns a music studio.



“I have a studio from the money I have made. My mum and I control my money and I spend my money on investments,” he said.



The young artiste added that despite his mother having a hand in the control of his finances he needs no permission from her to access his money.



Moreover, he has expressed his desire to invest in farms, cars and different businesses that will bring him more money.



“I like assets, I'm trying to invest in big things like farming, car business, plenty of things,” he added.



The young rapper achieved mainstream victory when he released his hit song ‘Sore’ and ensued the remix with UK rapper, Stormzy.