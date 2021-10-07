Yaw Tog completes high school

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog has successfully completed High School.



The Ghanaian teenage rapper wrote his last paper yesterday. Yaw Tog who broke into the scene with the ‘Sore’ track was a student of the Opouku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region where he studied General Arts.



Marking the completion of this milestone, Malcolm Nuna, a young colleague rapper to Yaw Tog, who also completed Ghana National College last year, visited him at OWASS after his final examination to congratulate him.



Before this, Yaw Tog anxiously anticipated this day as few days ago, he took to social to his Twitter page to warn trolls who constantly ask him to take his studies serious to put an end to it when he is done writing his papers.



“After Thursday, make somebody come comment go and learn hmmm,” he tweeted.



Despite being a student, Yaw Tag has managed to break through the mainstream market and has won thousands of hearts with his drill records and he crossed over to wider audience when Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur jumped on the remix of the song.



He won two major awards this year. He won the “Hip-hop Song of the Year” award at the 2021 3Music Awards and “Best Hip-Pop Song of the Year” at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Awards with “Sore”.





