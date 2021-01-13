Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Yaw Preko meets Olympics sqaud after being named as head coach

Newly appointed coach for Great Olympics Yaw Preko trained with the team for the first time today at the La Town Park ahead of this weekend’s Ghana Premier League.



The former Hearts of Oak assistant coach was introduced to the playing body by management on Tuesday after his appointment.



Yaw Preko was pictured in training with former coach and player Godwin Attram at the team’s training ground.



Happy Sports understands that Yaw Preko will be assisted by Godwin Attram as the two former national team players take charge of the Olympics technical bench.



Great Olympics will face Inter Allies in their match day nine fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.







